Anna Reiter

Anna Marie Reiter, age 96 of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, September 18 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Anna was born July 4, 1923 to Frank and Mary (Radle) Poeschel in the Town of Albany in Pepin County, Wisconsin. She married George Reiter on August 24, 1943 at the Sacred Heart Church in Mondovi. George preceded her in death on November 8, 2000.
Anna worked in various places and retired from Sacred Heart Hospital after 32 years. She enjoyed knitting, making many afghans, reading and puzzles. George and Anna took many trips, via car, across the states and Canada; later, they traveled by motor coach. After George’s death she continued traveling and enjoyed her mystery trips.
Anna is survived by her brother-in-law, Earl Meyers of Eau Claire; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Loretta Meyers and Margaret (Lawrence) Anklam; brother, Leonard (Delores) Poeschel; and nieces, Julie (Rick) Blaeser and Patricia Meyers.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Avenue, Altoona with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating. Entombment will take place in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Anna's name to HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangement.