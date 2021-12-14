Anna Mae (Weber) Schweger, age 95, of Menomonie died, December 12, 2021, at Above and Beyond Elderly Care, rural Boyceville.
Anna Mae was born in rural Eau Galle, WI, on March 20, 1926, to Lucy (Weisenbeck) and Louis Weber. She and her five other siblings were raised on the family farm.
Anna Mae attended school in Eau Galle and grew up in that farm community surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins and special neighbors and friends.
She married Marvin “Bud” Schweger on March 26, 1946, in Illinois. They made their home near Menomonie, WI, where they worked side by side on the farm. She spent lots of summers helping with the outside chores, putting up hay and many times milking cows when needed.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend—and always ready to help where needed for any family events. She always loved family gatherings.
She was an excellent baker and was especially known for her “nut rolls” and other “sweet treats” that she would bring to many family gatherings. Out of town family visitors would also look forward to a meal of “potato pancakes” while they were visiting. She also enjoyed doing puzzles and sewing carpet rags for many beautiful rugs.
Anna is survived by her children: Doris (Ron) Faber; Alvin (Sharalyn) Schweger; Carol (Dennis) Prochnow; grandchildren: Justin Faber, Jerrod (Danette) Faber, Colette (Chris) Chastan, Wade Schweger, Amanda (Noah) Weibel, Trevor (Amanda) Prochnow and Reba (Sam) Voelker; great grandchildren: Conner Rose; Reagan, Eleanor, and Conway Chastan; Flynn Weibel; Anna and Ben Prochnow; and Baby Voelker on the way. Many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters-in-law: Mabel Weber and Micky Starr
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Louis Weber, and her husband Marvin “Bud” Schweger; siblings and spouses: Angeline and John Lindstrom, Eugene and Susie Weber, Cyril and Eileen Weber, Wayne and Mary Weber, and Michael Weber; in-laws and spouses: Donald and Anita Schweger, Marjorie Glud, Albert and Annabelle Simmons, Janet and Ben Knopps, and Gordon Schowalter
The family would like to thank Darcy and Jay Boda and their staff at Above and Beyond Elderly Care, and St. Croix Hospice staff for the wonderful care they provided for Anna Mae while she was in their care. We would also like to thank our family and friends for their supporting visits, cards, and letters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.
