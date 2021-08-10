Anna Leonora (Mumm) Trullinger 91, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on August 8th, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
Anna was born on August 4, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Clarence H. and Mildred B. (Jones) Mumm.
Anna married Harold L. Trullinger on February 9, 1952, at Grace Lutheran Church in Omaha Nebraska, where she was also Baptized and Confirmed.
Harold, Anna and Family moved to Eau Claire in 1968. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their cabin in Hayward, Wisconsin and was a member of the Shriners Auxiliary and Widowed Friends’ organizations in Eau Claire, WI.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Trullinger in 2001, her parents Clarence and Mildred Mumm, In-laws Guy and Edith Trullinger, Grandparents, In-laws, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many good friends.
She is survived by her children, Sheryl Prochnow (Jim Von Haden) (Eau Claire), Jim (Carol) Trullinger (Eau Claire), Jeff Trullinger (San Diego, CA), Rhonda Wolk (Eau Claire) and Deanna (Bob) Fuller (Eau Claire), Pam (Glen) McIlquham (Eau Claire), sisters Marilyn VanOrmer (Omaha, NE), Charlotte (Ed) Palczynski (Springfield, NE) Carol Simonson (Omaha, NE) and Helen (Pete) Petersen (Malcom, NE), Brother-in-law Glenn Trullinger (Eagleville, MO), sister-in-law Louise Kinder (Denver, CO), and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Tom Westcott officiating. Visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 pm and an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
The family thanks the staff of Mayo Hospice and The Classic at Hillcrest Greens for their support and guidance during this time.
Anna’s family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI or a charity of your choice.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
