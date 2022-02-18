Retired interior designer Anne (Annie) Christine Dolnick (nee Nelson), Eau Claire, passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire at age 72 on February 11, 2022 after a sudden, aggressive bout of cancer. She was born in Eau Claire to the late Irvin and Winifred Nelson in 1949, graduated from Memorial, earned her B. A. at Stout, and raised her daughter in Eau Claire.
Annie had an independent, questing spirit and in 1990 left family and friends behind and moved to the East Coast of South Florida. There she met her one true love, Martin, who preceded her in death in 2004. They were married in Eau Claire in 1994 and made the most of their short time together, particularly sharing a passion for travel.
After Martin’s death, she continued to travel, living life to the fullest with her daughter Erin. After retiring from Baer’s Furniture in Florida, where she had the opportunity to design exotic hotel rooms and homes for local professional athletes, she moved on to Cashiers, NC and Las Vegas, NV, eventually making her way back home to Eau Claire in 2020.
She is also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Nelson, and sister, Ruth Hagedorn. She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Mark) Gillespie and step-granddaughter, Cassidy Gillespie-Dipinto, and the apple of her eye, her grandson, John Martin Nelson Gillespie. She has one surviving sister Mary (Ronald) Poquette and sister-in-law, Ruth Nelson. She has several nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. She also has multiple, dear family members from Martin’s side of the family in Florida who she loved and missed greatly after returning to Eau Claire. Her “posse” of friends were also an integral part of her adventuring life.
Her remembrance gathering will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 12 –2 P.M at the Hulke Family Funeral Home at 3209 Rudolph Road in Eau Claire. Online Condolences may be sent to www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Please be respectful of high risk family members and wear a mask if you are unvaccinated and plan to attend.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.
