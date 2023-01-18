Annette L. Bullard, 76, of Altoona, WI died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family after a 7-year struggle with cancer.

Annette was born March 24, 1946 to Dale E. and Adonis (Donna) E. (Hudson) Talmage. She grew up on a farm south of Eau Claire where she attended a one room school (Porter) and graduated from Memorial High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Bullard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you