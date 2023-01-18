Annette L. Bullard, 76, of Altoona, WI died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family after a 7-year struggle with cancer.
Annette was born March 24, 1946 to Dale E. and Adonis (Donna) E. (Hudson) Talmage. She grew up on a farm south of Eau Claire where she attended a one room school (Porter) and graduated from Memorial High School.
After graduating, with honors, from CVTC with a degree in accounting, she started an accounting and tax business. For 45+ years, she provided her expertise and services to many clients and businesses in the area.
Annette enjoyed many activities and hobbies. Riding horse and competing in local rodeos in her youth. She enjoyed bowling and served many years as the secretary/treasurer of the Eau Claire Women’s Bowling Association. She traveled the United States and abroad. She especially enjoyed traveling with her bowling family to many state and national bowling tournaments. Her passions included playing piano and accordion, ballet and tap dancing, reading, playing bingo, crocheting, knitting, painting, ceramics, CB radios, music, camping and 4-wheeling in Birchwood and watching the Brewers and Packers play.
Annette was extremely generous and was always willing to lend her advice, expertise, experiences and love. She will be missed by many.
Annette is survived by her children, Sheila Beauchamp, James Grassnickle, Lori (Kelly) Westaby and Robin (Mark) Hicks. Sister Marquita Stowell and brother Michael (Jackie) Talmage. 9 grandchildren with a special mention of “Her Boy” Hunter Hicks. Many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fur babies Mohana and Peewee and numerous friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, champion and friend Russell Bullard. parents Dale and Donna Talmage, brother-in-law Richard Stowell, son-in-law Charles (Dave) Beauchamp, daughter-in-law Barbara Lux (Grassnickle), nephews Loran (Stoik) Stowell and Michael Talmage, special cousin/friend Julie Ruhe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.