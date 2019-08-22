Annette Engen

Annette Faye (Shipman) Engen, age 74, of Eleva, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on February 12, 1945 in Glendale, AZ at home to Rose (Austin) Shipman of Eleva, WI (Bennett Valley) and Samuel Peter Shipman of Osseo, WI. On June 2, 1962, Annette married Terrance Koxlien of Strum, WI. To this union two children were born. They were later divorced. On May 16, 1975, Annette married Gary Engen of Eleva, WI. They lived their entire lives in Eleva. She and Gary owned and operated Engen’s Garage and Auto Sales.
Annette was a hard worker, good daughter, mother, wife, great-grandmother (GG), caregiver, and friend to many. She worked 42 years as the switchboard operator and receptionist for National Presto Industries in Eau Claire, WI until her retirement in 2010. She then worked with her husband Gary at their business, Engen’s Garage and Auto Sales in Eleva, WI. She loved cars, drag racing, was an avid reader, and enjoyed camping, car shows, flea markets, and swap meets. Her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dog, “Lucy”, were the joy of her life. She will always be remembered for “her gift of gab”, her giving ways, her sense of humor, and unconditional love. These things will always be treasured in the hearts of her family and friends.
Annette is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary Engen; son, Dean (Melissa) Koxlien; daughter, Tena (Jeff) Danovsky; three grandsons, Benjamin (Rachel), Samuel, and Brian (Amanda); two granddaughters, Karla (Kevin) and Kari (Joe); seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gavin, Nolan, Logan, Lincoln, Everly, and Teagan; sister-in-law, Marilyn (James) Hymen; brother-in-law, Ricky Lynn (Annette Larson) Engen; best special friends, Peggy and Scott Benedict; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Sam Shipman; parents-in-law, Mavis and Laverne Engen; five baby angels; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her precious pet, “Lucy”.
A blessed “thank you” to all the workers at Mayo Luther Hospice team and my wonderful husband and children for all the spectacular help they gave me. My rocks!
Funeral services for Annette will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Castro officiating. Burial will follow at Eleva Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm on Sunday, August 25 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva and again at the church on Monday for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.