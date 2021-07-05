Annette M. Shakal, 82, of Boyd Wisconsin passed away peacefully on July 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital with family by her side after a brief illness.
Annette was born on October 21, 1938 in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin to Louis and Philomena (Rykal) Etten. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1956. Annette married John on May 9, 1959. They had 61 wonderful years together until John’s passing in September of 2020. They bought their family farm outside of Boyd in 1967 and they farmed there along with their son. Annette worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Wissota Health, and lastly at Chippewa County Public Health, where she worked with some wonderful ladies who still would get together for lunches.
Annette had also been active with the Cadott FFA Alumni, Boyd American Legion Auxiliary and was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She spent many hours sewing and doing crafts. Annette’s true pleasure was seeing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Annette is survived by her daughter Roxanne Roth (Gene Greene), daughter-in-law Sue Shakal and son-in-law Joe Semanko, her grandchildren Kerrilyn Shakal, Danielle Roth (Brady Thornton), Andrea Roth (Cody Marohn), Jacob (Alexis) Roth, Samantha Semanko (Kyle Andreae) and Anthony Semanko; step grandchildren Trampas Roth, Dominic (Anna) Roth and Jessica (Adam) Cummings; her great-grandchildren Ellie Winchell and Brynnley Thornton; and step great-grandchildren Lukas Winchell, Derrick Roth, Keegan, Riley and Killian Cummings. She is further survived by sisters Phyllis (Bob) Shakal and Judy (Ron) Swoboda.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband, her son John R. Shakal, daughters Patricia Semanko and Catherine Shakal, son-in-law John (Mike) Roth, her parents, her sisters Carol (Don) Sonnentag and Jeannine (Paul) Sonnentag and mother- and father-in-law Henry and Loretta Shakal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 415 N. Maple St. Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
A Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM with a 7:30 PM Vigil Prayer Service on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI., a Visitation will also be One hour prior to the Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at the Church.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital Fifth Floor for all of their wonderful care.