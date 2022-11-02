Anona Margaret Nelson age 74, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Barron, WI.

She was born on May 29, 1948 to Harry and Helen (Smithenry) Nelson in Portland, Oregon. She moved with her family when her father retired, to Grantsburg, WI in September 1964 where her father was born.

