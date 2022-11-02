Anona Margaret Nelson age 74, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Barron, WI.
She was born on May 29, 1948 to Harry and Helen (Smithenry) Nelson in Portland, Oregon. She moved with her family when her father retired, to Grantsburg, WI in September 1964 where her father was born.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Craig) Lundeen of Grantsburg, WI; sister-in-laws, Martha Nelson of CA and Ellen Nelson of OR; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by special friends, Kathleen (Dallas) Swanstrom, Kathy Nevela, Ann Williams and Nancy (Mark) MacIntyre. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Nelson; 4 brothers, Ralph, Leroy, Donald and Glenn Nelson; 2 sisters, Joyce Nelson and Jean Anslow; a niece, Jackie.
She attended Jefferson High School in Portland and graduated from Grantsburg High School Wisconsin in 1966. She attended Portland State University in Oregon in the Fall in 1966 and UW Stout graduated with a BS degree in Home Economics Education. She taught at Washburn High School in Washburn, WI for 8 years. Anona returned to school in 1978, attending Northwestern College in Minnesota one year obtaining a certificate in Biblical Arts. She worked as a clerk typist for the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Bayfield, WI for almost 8 years. She left Wisconsin to teach in a Christian school in Arizona for 2 years. Upon her return to Wisconsin in 1990. She worked in various office positions in Rice Lake and Eau Claire, WI. Anona was a nanny to Jesse and Justin Zirwes for 5 years. She took much pride in her nephews, Marty Lundeen and Craig (Tanya) Lundeen & their family, Lexi, Lily and Calvin; and Darren (Laurie) Hanson & their family, Andrew and Addison.
Anona enjoyed being active in her church and reading, photography, collecting stamps, postcards and other items. She was fortunate to travel out to the East Coast in 1973, to Brazil in 1976 and to the East in 1984. She also made several trips back to Oregon visiting her family, friends and favorite spots; the last in 1997. Semi-annually she returned to the Lake Superior area which she considered home, visiting friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Grace Baptist in Lake Halle, WI, Rev. Bruce Schmidt and Rev. Steve Svendsen officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
