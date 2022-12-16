Anstice Beverly Capelle, 98, of Eau Claire passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, in Bloomer, WI. Ann was born April 26, 1924, to Emil and Marie (Loomis) Mikelson at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Ann graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1941.
On October 14, 1950, she was united in marriage to Calvin Capelle at Grace Lutheran in Eau Claire.
Ann was an active member of Grace Lutheran, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was president of the Women of Grace. She also served as president of the Syverson Home Auxiliary and Church Women United. And also was State Treasurer for Church Women United. Ann was employed by Local 306-CIO and Knights Transfer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, family and friends.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Priscilla (Billy Wilson) Capelle-Haehn. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry, and her husband, Calvin.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be made to Saving Grace Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St, Eau Claire, with Rev. David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.