Anstice Beverly Capelle, 98, of Eau Claire passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, in Bloomer, WI. Ann was born April 26, 1924, to Emil and Marie (Loomis) Mikelson at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Ann graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1941.

On October 14, 1950, she was united in marriage to Calvin Capelle at Grace Lutheran in Eau Claire.

