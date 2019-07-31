Anthony Luke “Saba” Awonohopay (Mesabe) of Cumberland died Sunday, July 28 at Regions Hospital. He was born May 28, 1959 in Keshena, Wis. to Johnson and Frances (Pyawasit) Awonohopay.
He was married in Maple Plain Community Center on Nov. 2, 1975 to Jeanne Bearhart.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Aimee (Maurice) Whitebear, Amanda Awonohopay, Anthony Awonohopay Jr. and Tyrone Awonohopay Sr.; grandchildren, Cyrus and Winter Awonohopay, Trenton Awonohopay, Tyrone Awonohopay Jr., Parker Awonohopay, Teran Awonohopay, Hysen Powless and Rebecca Bearhart; siblings, Gwen Awonohopay and Verna Shegonee; and nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnson and Frances Awonohopay; brothers, James Awonohopay and Richard Awonohopay; sister, Annette Farrow; daughter, Courtney Oustigoff; and grandson, Remy Awonohopay.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Maple Plain Community Center with Joey Awonohopay and Vincent Merrill officiating. Burial will be in the Maple Plain Indian Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Isaac Merrill, Nick Bearhart, Dezmond Juan, Darren Shegonee, Adam Waukau and John Awonohopay. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Lemieux Jr., Stewart Eagleman, Mike Taylor, Frank Buck, Guy Awonohopay Sr. and Joshua Gagnon. Wake and feast were held Tuesday, July 30. Traditional services were held on Wednesday, July 31 with burial to follow. Big Drum service began at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.