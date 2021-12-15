Anthony “Tony” W. Cripe, age 55, of Arkansaw, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with his wife by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Tony was born on August 13, 1966, in Arkansaw. He was the son of William and Pat (Caturia) Cripe. Tony grew up in Arkansaw and graduated from Arkansaw High School. After high school, Tony began his lifelong journey in concrete and masonry. He spent the majority of his career at Ross and Associates in River Falls. Tony also operated his own business, D&T Concrete, on the side. Tony married Dawn Haefner in September of 2006. After marriage, they lived in Arkansaw in the house that Tony built with his own hands. Most recently, Tony and Dawn moved to Tilden.
Tony loved his family and treasured the title of “Papa.” He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of concrete with anyone who would listen.
Tony is survived by his wife, Dawn; children, TJ (Annita) of Plum City, Justin of Eau Claire, Josh (Nicole) of Sun Prairie, Jacob of Tilden and Dalton of Wabasha, MN; grandchildren, Willow, Gregory, Beau, Dexter, Aiden and Nadine; father, William; two sisters, Rebecca (Gene) Heath of Florida and Jessica (Jason) Eccles of Star Prairie; one brother, Jason of River Falls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Pat Cripe and a niece, Brittany Heath.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Molly’s on Main in Plum City.
Memorial Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Arkansaw at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.