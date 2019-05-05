Tony Giammona, of Chetek, Wisconsin, passed away of a heart failure on Thursday, May 2rd, 2019 at the age of 55.
Tony was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 3nd, 1963 and grew up in Eau Claire, WI where he graduated from Regis High School. He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College pursuing a marketing degree. Soon after, he traveled out west to explore and find his next adventure. Tony spent the next 8 years working out west, mainly in San Francisco, CA. He moved back to WI where he developed his passion for carpentry and construction, inspiring him to start his own business. Tony also worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 7yrs. He took pride in the fact that he built his own home on a beautiful lake in Chetek, WI. There his natural artistry came to life. His love of the outdoors was his lifelong hobby; expressed through hunting, fishing and resource conservation. Tonys preservation of what was old and discarded is a testament to his appreciation for all of our collective history.
Fishing was his bliss; this excitement he shared with his nieces, nephews and friends. When not on the water, Tony could be found in his garage working on one of his vintage motorcycles or at the family cabin playing Michigan Rummy.
Tony was truly dedicated to his family, especially devoted to his mother and father. His generous soul was demonstrated in his many unselfish acts of kindness towards others. A beloved free spirit, Tony was a rebel-mentor, caring and loving person whose presence will be missed every day. To the man who could never say the words we say Goodbye.
Tony is survived by his parents, Mary and Joseph Giammona, his sisters Angela (Peter) Bartzis, Sarah (Todd) McCutcheon, and Stephanie (Jerry) Voight, his nieces and nephews: Jordan, Evan, Logan, Madeline, Lucas, Kennedy, Peter, and Sammy. Tony was preceded in death by his brother Peter Giammona and his nephew Joey Bartzis and his grandparents: Peter and Lois Giammona, Marion and Alice Catlin.
Please join us in celebrating Tonys life on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00pm at Pine Meadow Golf Club in Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chetek Lakes Protection Association (CLPA) www.chetcklakespa.org in memoriam of Tony Giammona.
Tony and Peter, together again. Ohh Noo...