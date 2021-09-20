Anthony Wayne “Tony” Nielsen, 56, of Cumberland passed away unexpectedly due to health complications on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He was born August 5, 1965, in Ft Benning, GA to Daniel Wayne and Carol Elizabeth (Hauptman) Nielsen. Tony was raised in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from Memorial High School in 1983.
Immediately upon graduating, Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served until 1992. He was a member of the Special Forces Division stationed in Germany and from there deployed to Panama, Honduras, and Desert Storm/Shield. After Honorably Discharging from the military, Tony worked as an over-the-road trucker for a short time; later obtaining his journeyman’s license and working in HVAC. Most recently he had been employed by 3M and then Dirk’s Heating and Cooling.
Tony had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Tony will be remembered for his generosity, willingness to help anyone in need, sense of humor; but most of all, his love for his family. He was his sons’ biggest supporter and cheerleader, never missing a game or a school event and could often be found playing video games with them.
He is survived by the love of his life of 23 years, Melissa, and their children who Tony was so proud of: RyKer and DauTre; daughter: Jamie Lee (Mathias) and granddaughter, Mariell of Germany; son: Cody Litzkow of Eau Claire; in laws: Mike and Mary Allen; brothers-in-law: Mickey (Lisa) Allen and Mark (Shannon) Allen both of Cumberland; father: Daniel Nielsen of New Richmond; brothers: Todd and Troy; sister: Tereasa; and many nieces, and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Carol.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Cumberland with Pastor Mike Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be from 3-6 PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland and one hour before the service.
We will always remember him when the wind blows and the sun shines
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland/ Turtle Lake is serving the family.
