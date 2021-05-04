Anthony L. “Tony” Simon, 79, of Tilden, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire.
Tony was born December 16, 1941 in Tilden, the son of Louis and Katherine (Turany) Simon. Tony grew up with 13 siblings on the family farm in Tilden. He went to St. Peter’s Catholic Grade School “Tilden Tech”. His catholic faith was important to him. He took over the family farm and together with his brothers, Ernie and Allen farmed for many years along with the help of their brothers, Wilfred and Norbie. He served in the National Guard for 13 years. Tony worked at the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled. It was there he met Jane Mrdutt and they were married on October 17, 1970 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. They were together for over 50 years and raised two children. He was a member of St. Peter’s Church.
Through the years, Tony became very active in rural activism. He was a member of ARMPA, Wisconsin Farm Unity Alliance, Family Farm Defenders and Project Seed. He was also a member of Moose Lodge #246.
Gargamel will be missed by the smurfs and we are sure they will miss his laugh and Leinies. Tony enjoyed being a jokester, spending time with friends, family, and his beloved grandchildren. He will always be remembered as the “chicken lover”.
Tony is survived by his wife, Jane; one son, Jared (Chris) Simon of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Deanna (Norb) LeBlanc of Silver Bay, MN; one brother, Allen (Yvonne) Simon of Chippewa Falls; four sisters, Anne Marie Schemenauer, Fran (Don) Girard both of Chippewa Falls, Armilla Geist of Chetek, and Rosanna (Larry) Winrich of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Randy, Gracie and Lacie Simon; and his pet dog, Pup.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, William, Norbert, Wilfred and Ernest Simon; four sisters, Josephine Humbert, Alice McDonald, Dorothy Boos and Joan Morain; and his dog, Buddy.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Live streaming of the service will be available on the Horan Funeral Home website.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com