Antionette Nortina Swank, 87, of Mitchell, SD died Monday, July 12, 2021 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Will Funeral Chapel; visitation will begin an hour prior. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
Toni was born in Kenosha, WI on June 21, 1934 to Fred and Kristine Podella. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, WI. She was united in marriage to William (Bill) Swank on November 27, 1954 in Kenosha, WI. They were blessed with five children.
Toni is survived by her husband Bill, children; Robert (Deborah), Sun Prairie, WI, Jeffrey (Karen), Aberdeen, SD, Dave (Ruth), Sioux Falls, SD, Kristine (Robert) Finkenbiner, Libertyville, IL, Rick (Kim), Mitchell, SD; 12 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Jean Walrath, Shirley (Gary) Pitts and Marilyn Podella.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws; Clarence and Gladys, siblings; Fred, Velma, Joe, brothers-in-law; Harold Bridgeman and Noel Walrath.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to Susan G. Komen Breast Center.
Please see www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit.