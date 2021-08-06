Araceli S. Barretto or known as Ceny was born on September 1, 1951, in Marinduque, Philippines; the daughter of Bienvenido San Jose and Ressurecion Labiaga.
She had two brothers and a sister. She married her loving husband, Mauricio E. Barretto Jr, on March 12, 1998. She was a devoted mother to her seven beautiful children: Rowena, Elizabeth, Cristina, and Maureen – the four daughters and Ronnie, Ronald, and Marlon – the three sons. She had been a wonderful grandmother to seventeen grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She was also a supportive mother-in-law to Lilibeth, Racquel, and Winniger – the daughters-in-law and Clifford, Robert, Tomohiro, and Bob – the sons-in-law.
She was originally from the Philippines and migrated to the United States last 2005 with the help of her first-born daughter. She worked as housekeeping for 12 fruitful years at Holiday Inn, Oakwood Hills, and Grace Lutheran Foundation. Ceny was kind, sweet, energetic, and cheerful with a smile always on her face. She loved cooking, meeting people, and chitchatting with her friends and family. Everyone who met her felt special and close to her even on the first meeting. She loved her family deeply including all her beautiful extended family, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, sons-in-law, and daughters-in-law. She’s been a great wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
Most of all, she had a zest of life that no one could measure. She passed away peacefully and joined our creator on July 27, 2021, at the age of 69 due to Hemorrhagic Stroke at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all people who knew her.
Her celebration of life will be held at Le Philips Senior Center 1616 Bellinger St, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703, the United States on August 8, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, the mass will start by 3:00 pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
