Archie Sand, age 89, passed away peacefully at Chippewa Falls Veterans Home surrounded by his family on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Archie was born May 8, 1932 to William and Hazel Sand. He married Carol Lutzen on November 9, 1950. Archie entered the Air Force in 1950 serving until 1971. After his 21 years of service he moved his family back to Eau Claire working at Pope & Talbot (Paper Mill) for 24 years until his retirement.
Archie had a love for everything outdoors, spending his free time fishing and hunting. Oh, the stories he would tell! His kind smile, his love of helping others and sense of humor will be only a few of the things we’ll miss about him.
Archie is survived by his children, Teresa (Nick), Mike, Bill (Sue) and Ed; grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Allison (Cale), Brady (Whitney), Bob, Amy (Clyde), Tim (Kacee), Annie (Tony), Amanda (Matt), Ashley and Kayla; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Sand; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; daughter, Wanda; parents, William and Hazel; two sisters, Dorothy and Mary Lou; and five brothers, Charles, Ronald, William, Bob and Frank.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at a later date.
Our heartfelt “Thank You” to everyone at the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home for making it his home.