Archie Thorson

Archie T. Thorson, age 93, of Osseo passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center. Archie was born on December 8, 1925, to Theodore and Inga (Skoyen) Thorson. He was united in marriage with Leona Lu (Hattery) Thorson at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire on August 9, 1958.
Archie was born and raised on a farm. His love of farming continued into his adult life, and he remained a dairy farmer until 1987. He then became a beef farmer. He moved to Osseo in 1990 and continued with beef farming for several more years. He loved all aspects of the lifestyle and was very organized and diligent with record keeping. Archie loved working the land. In his retirement years, he continued with a huge garden and many flower beds. He planted huge sunflowers for the wildlife and for many years supplied the squash for the church supper and pumpkins for the youth to sell. Archie liked high school sports and supported the local basketball and football teams. He also was a big Brewer, Packer, and Badger fan.
Because of ill health, Archie moved to Grandview Nursing Home in Blair in 2014. After seven months, he was able to move home for two and a half months. He then moved to the nursing home in Pigeon Falls where he resided for four years.
Archie’s Lord and Savior was with him all of his life. He was a supportive and faithful member of South Beef River Lutheran Church. He served on the church council, family league, and the cemetery association. Throughout all the hardships in his life, surgeries, health issues, and death he remained true to the Lord and took comfort in knowing him.
Archie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Leona; son, Michael (Doris) Thorson of Stoddard; daughter, Lori (Leonard) Nyen of Marshfield; sister, Florence Johnson of Cut Bank, MT; grandchildren: Amanda Thorson of Stoddard; Jennifer Thorson of Middleton; Jake (Samantha Kosmicki) Nyen of Marshfield, Nicole Nyen of Marshfield, and Patrick Nyen of Tacoma, WA; and many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lynn Thorson; sister, Irene Mattison; mother-in-law, Doris Hattery; father-in-law, Ralph Hattery; brothers-in-law: Marvin Mattison, Everett Walde, Harry Jack Hattery, Wallace Hattery, Brian Davies, Clarence Johnson and Dave Boyer; sisters-in-law: AnnaMae Goetzinger, Jane Hattery and Josephine Davies.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at South Beef River Church with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. A visitation will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th Street, Osseo, WI 54758. A visitation will be held again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at South Beef River Lutheran Cemetery.
Family would like to thank the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center, Archie’s prayer partner, Cindy Mock, and the St. Croix Hospice center for their excellent care and kindness during this difficult transition of care.
