Ardell Joan King, age 80, of Colfax township passed away Saturday May 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 9, 1942, in Haybrook Township, Isle MN to Louis and Gertrude (Panning) Munkelwitz.
Ardell married Cecil King on December 1, 1973, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Maplewood, MN. Together they raised 5 children.
Ardell’s greatest joy was spending time with her husband and family. Whether it was taking family vacations or spending time up north. Her pastimes included bird watching and flower gardening. Anyone who knew Ardell would describe her as a “tough bird” with a kind heart. She enjoyed the simple things in life.
Ardell is survived by four children, Duane (Jodi), Sheila (Brian), Dawn (Aubrey), Rhonda (Tony), daughter-in-law Susan; 14 grandchildren, Denver, Trevor, Cory, Samantha, Dominic, Justin, Dylan, Jeri, Tyler, Nicole, Brandon, Brandi, Matthew and Allie; 24 great grandchildren; brother Alton; sister Marlys; sisters and brothers -in-law and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Gertrude, son Alan and husband Cecil who she longed to be reunited with.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Teresa Pejsa officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
