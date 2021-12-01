Bloomer — Ardella Pecha, age, 86, passed away at her home on November 29, 2021. She was born on May 5, 1935 to John Postle and Irma Kollwitz. Della graduated from Bloomer High School in 1953 and on June 9, 1953 she married Harold Dachel. After Harold’s death she married Archie Pecha on January 19, 1963 in Bloomer. Della worked at the Log Cabin Nite Club in Eagleton as the head waitress and was a bookkeeper for P & B Enterprises, which later became A-1. She also worked as the manager and the owner of Lamp Lite Inn. After retiring from business, Della and Archie spent half of the year in Florida and the other half at the lake in Wisconsin. Della was a Betty Boop Party Girl and was always ready to have a good time. Whether she was playing sheepshead, traveling or just having a cocktail with friends, Della loved socializing and being around people. She loved her family and grandkids very much and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons: Jeff Dachel, Terry (Ann Gerrits) Pecha, and Todd (Heather) Pecha; daughters: Rhonda (Tom) Mohr, Melanie (Greg) Rubenzer, Melissa (Larry) Nyhus and Cindy Dachel; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Irma; her husbands: Harold and Archie; special friend: Dave Decker.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in the North Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Catholic School in Bloomer and the Bloomer Area Recreational Center/Pecha Memorial Pool. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ardella Pecha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.