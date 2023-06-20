Rudy, Ardella picture.jpg

Ardella Rudy, 87, of Osseo, Wisconsin, formerly of Gilmanton, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at American Lutheran in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

She was born on May 15, 1936, the daughter of Orion and Hazel Olson. She loved to cook, have family gatherings, gardening, and to sew.

