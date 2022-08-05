Dr. Arden Lyle Thorsbakken, age 91, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon with family by his side. Arden was born on July 13, 1931, in Hillsdale, Wisconsin, to Martin and Violet (Owen) Thorsbakken. He graduated from Barron High School in 1949, where he lettered in football, was active in 4-H, and worked on the family farm.

Arden completed his BS in pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War. Following his return, he worked as a pharmacist in Wisconsin before enrolling in dental school at Marquette University; he graduated in 1963. Arden worked as a dentist in River Falls and Eau Claire throughout his career. Arden married Sandra Erickson in 1960 (divorced 1983) and married Patricia Brodacki in 1987, with whom he was married until her death in 2022.

