Ardena Nichols

Ardena S. Nichols, 85, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021 while at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
She was born March 22, 1936 in Rock Township, WI, the daughter of James and Estella (Grade) Wesenberg. When she was young, she went to live with her paternal grandmother, who instilled in her a deep foundation for her Christian faith. Throughout her life, Ardena lived by the bible verse Philippians 4:13...I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
She graduated from Augusta High School, where she was active in band, debate and several other clubs. She loved school and spending time with all her classmates. After high school she moved to Eau Claire where she got a job that she loved working at the Telephone Company. When she moved to Eau Claire she was taken in by Les and Evelyn Ganong, who gave her much love and support. Their daughter, Barbara, was like a sister to Ardena throughout her life.
She was blessed to marry her true love, George L. Nichols, on April 27, 1957 at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They raised four girls and she devoted her life to being a wonderful mother and wife. When the girls were all in school, she went to work at Midelfort Clinic in Eau Claire and proudly worked her way up to a position as medical assistant in the neurology department.
Ardena was a sweet, caring lady with a beautiful smile and full of grace and style. She loved to travel and was always ready for an adventure, whether it was traveling across the country or just going up north. She was a sweet, wholesome Grandma who loved spending time with her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She also loved crafting, playing cards and having lunch with the ladies. She would always have something baked and be ready to wait on everyone during your visits to her home. Ardena had many friends and was loved by everyone who met her.
Survivors include her four daughters, Kimberly Nichols of Eau Claire, Karen Tuura of Eau Claire, Kathryn Nichols of Sturgeon Bay and Kari Nichols of Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Patrick Tuura, Jacob Tuura, Alex (Brianna) Nichols and Dallas Nichols; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Nichols and Aubree Nichols.
Preceding her in death were her birth parents; her brother, Wallace; her loving foundational parents, Les and Evelyn Ganong; and her husband, George.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 7 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave., Eau Claire with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at St. John's Church. The family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at, www.alz.org; or to St. John's Church 1804 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701, in lieu of flowers.
