Ardeth H. Claflin age 88 of Elmwood passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Ardeth was born September 12, 1930 in Garden Grove, IA. She was the daughter of Ralph and Stella (Dumond) Reinier. At the age of six, Ardeth moved with her family to Ellsworth then to Grange Hall and finally to a farm outside of Elmwood (Farm Hill). Ardeth married Kenneth Claflin November 1, 1948 in Red Wing, MN. After marriage they made their home in the Town of Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.
Ardeth led a busy life, beginning at the Plum City Hospital as a Nurses Aid, then as a C.N.A. at the Durand Hospital. In 1968 she was employed by Pierce County Human Services & Public Health for 16 years. She enjoyed helping and caring for people. In 1972 she began driving bus for the Elmwood School District and drove for many years. During this time, Ardeth served as a volunteer E.M.T for the Elmwood Ambulance.
Ardeth was an active member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed crocheting and won many awards at the Pierce County Fair. Ardeth had a love of flowers and enjoyed her gardens at home on the farm and at her home in Elmwood. Ardeth also did volunteer work for the Elmwood Food Pantry, Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home, National Mutual Benefit Insurance Co. and the Elmwood Enrichment Council.
Ardeth is survived by her husband Kenneth, a daughter, Diane (Leo) Marchand of San Diego, CA; two sons, Douglas (Anne) and David, both of Elmwood; two brothers, Eldon (Cleo) Reinier of Prescott and Marty (Sue) Reinier of Menomonie; a sister Lenore (Sonny) Dankers of Red Wing, MN; in-laws, Janet (Nolan) DeMarce of Elmwood, Carol Lierman of Menomonie, Linda (Will) Jeffrey of St. George, UT, Roger (Ilene) Claflin of Elmwood and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Fred and Minnie Claflin; her son, Daniel; a sister, Rosalie Solveson; two brothers, Randall and Bill Reinier; a brother-in-law, Roy Lierman.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday September 14, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Elmwood. Burial will be in the Poplar Hill Cemetery-Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the services at the church on Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at wwww.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family.