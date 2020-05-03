Ardis Marie Folstad, 98, of Plymouth MN passed away on April 19 at Oxbow Lake Care Center, Brooklyn Park, MN.
Ardis was born to Amund and Marie Bakke Nov. 30, 1921 in Menomonie Wisconsin. She graduated from Menomonie High School and Luther Hospital School of Nursing. Her RN career spanned over 40 years in a variety of settings as well as teaching. Ardis was married to Nathan Webster (d.1969). She married John Folstad in 1977 who preceded her in death on Sept 24, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her parents and 4 siblings; Inez (Harold) Lemke, Marjorie (Axel) Garmen Carlson, Orville (Bev) and Gus (Gerry) Bakke.
Ardis is survived by a daughter Patricia (Jerry) Tomshine, granddaughter Ann Tomshine, grandson Christopher (Alicea) Tomshine, great grandson Kyle Tomshine, nieces and nephews Kristine Lemke, Roger Lemke, Betty Zwerg, Peggy Nicholson, Gary Bakke and Bill Bakke; many cousins, great nephews and nieces and friends.
Ardis enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, cooking, and baking. She was awarded the State Historical Society of Wisconsin Book Award of Merit in 1988 for Vi Hadde det Godt Her (We Had It Good Here) which documented the Bakke family immigration from Norway. Ardis volunteered with vision testing and in a reading program for Robbinsdale Area Schools. From birth until she moved to Minnesota in 1999, Ardis was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie where she was an active volunteer, taught Sunday School and authored the The History of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 1867-1992. In Minnesota she became a member of Holy Nativity Lutheran Church in New Hope where she volunteered and participated in annual Lefse making.
Special thanks to St Therese Oxbow Lake and North Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holy Nativity when gatherings are permitted. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Wisconsin also at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family with local arrangements.
