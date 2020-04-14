Ardis Nordby-Kjos

Ardis Evangeline Nordby-Kjos passed away April 11, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona.
Ardis was born September 14, 1929 to Alice Huff and Elmer Back in Pigeon Falls, WI. Ardis married Hjalmar Nordby (deceased 1976) in July 1948 and had four sons, Everett (deceased 2007), Dennis of Chippewa Falls, Larry (deceased 2018), and Harlan of Chippewa Falls (wife Sandy). Ardis is survived by grandchildren: Rhonda, Bridget and Larry, Jr (wife Kassie), all of Chippewa Falls.
Ardis and Hjalmar owned and operated Nordby’s Food and Liquor, which was opened December 31, 1970. Ardis then went to work at the Chippewa Manor after the closing of the bar in 1984.
She married childhood friend Richard Kjos in 1995 where they resided in LaCrosse and then Pigeon Falls. Richard passed away in 2006 and she then moved to Chippewa Falls.
Ardis was an excellent cook, love bird watching, and was a compassionate care giver for many throughout her years. Her humor and kindness will be missed.
Thank you to all the wonderful staff at Care Partners for everything they did throughout her stay and making her comfortable. They are truly a wonderful group of health care workers and Ardis loved each and every one of them. A “Thank You” goes out to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice for their amazing care during Ardis’s final days. Thank you also to Ardis’s niece, Linda for her visits and compassion.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services for the family will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.