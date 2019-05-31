Sherman, Ardyce M. (Ardy) Paulson, Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at age 89, on May 16, 2019. Ardy was born on July 30, 1929, in Eau Claire, WI. She married Dale Sherman on February 2, 1952. One year later, Dale graduated from law school at the University of Wisconsin, and they moved to Black River Falls, WI, where they lived for 66 years. Ardy loved her family and her friends, and cherished every moment spent together. She was full of energy and had a zest for life. Everyone enjoyed Ardys sense of humor and mischief, along with her compassion for politics and books. Ardy loved to travel and enjoyed meeting new people on her Greyhound bus trips. Ardy was a frugal person, but she was always very generous to her family and friends, and always wanting to make their lives better. This world is a better place because of Ardy, and she will be missed forever.
Ardy was preceded in death by her parents, Chet and Stell Paulson, a brother, Jerry Orr, and by her husband, Dale. She is survived by her children, Shelley (Bob) Ward, Jon (Angie), Dan, Jim (Sheila), and Katie, along with six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a sister, Carol Crowley, a sister-in-law, Marlys (Sherman) Wagner, and several nieces and nephews.
A reception to celebrate Ardys life will be from 12-4 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at The Arrowhead (SureStay) Lodge, 600 Oasis Road, Black River Falls, WI, 715-284-9471. There is a group of rooms reserved under Sherman. A light lunch will be served, and we will have a short program, beginning at 1:30 PM. Memorials preferred to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 403 Pine View Road, Black River Falls, WI. You can choose to donate to the animals or to the building fund.
The Sherman family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Health Care for providing such loving care for Ardy. We would also like to thank Sharon, Bonnie, Pastor Knutson, and countless friends and family for all of the visits, cards, phone calls and flowers that Ardy received---she appreciated it all.