Ardys Eileen Hake, age 93 of Menomonie, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home.
Ardys was born May 8, 1928 in Irvington to Andrew and Alice (Olson) Knopps. She attended Irvington Elementary school, finishing at St. Joseph’s Elementary School in 1941. Graduating from Menomonie High School in 1945.
On September 1, 1949 Ardys married Ralph Hake at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. To this union three children were born: Gary, David and Christine.
She worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank, was a C.N.A. at Memorial Hospital and at The Dunn County Health Care Center.
Ardys belonged to the Little Elk Creek Homemakers, she was a project leader for the Little Elk Creek 4-H. She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Belonging to PCCW, Mother Theresa Ministry and the Living Rosary.
She also delivered meals on wheels for many years and was a member of the Dunn County Genealogy Society.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, camping at Chetek Campground, baking and reading.
Ardys is survived by her children Gary (Brenda) Hake, David (Kathy) Hake and Chris (Dwaine) Braswell; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother Andrew (Elsie) Knopps, sisters Marcella Evangelist and Patricia (Laurel) Anderson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Alice, her husband Ralph and brother-in-law Richard Evangelist.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Father Mano officiating. Burial will take place at Froen Cemetery, Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Ardys.