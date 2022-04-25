Ardyth Jean (Wright) Colby, age 82, was called Home to her Lord, April 6, 2022, her family beside her, tears of goodbye and joy as this life closed and she entered her Heavenly Home.
Ardyth, born September 21, 1939, to loving parents Orrin and Evelyn Wright, graduated from Eau Claire High School, and settled lifelong in Eau Claire, married Dean Colby, love of her life, with whom she shared 50 years and raised four children.
Dean and Ardy enjoyed building a life together. Devoted, hard-working wife and mother, Ardy was always present, making a full, loving home life, at times working periodic secretarial jobs (i.e. Bethel Christian School); later as Tabernacle of Praise Church secretary, and UW-EC, 22 years until retiring. They enjoyed years of serving the Lord together, with a mounting faith that sustained them; the joys of raising family; activities, camping, gardening; visiting/vacationing with cherished family, son, daughters, grandchildren, parents; coast-to-coast traveling – their favorite destination being St. Augustine, Florida! The ocean always called them! Florida friends/church, their second home!
Ardy lived many wonderful years, whole-heartedly loving life and people. Love for her Lord always pre-eminent; love for, delight in family a shining second. She will always be dearly loved and remembered as loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; for such genuine sweetness, gentleness, sincerity, such a valiant will to live! For she tenaciously held on, savoring life for years in the care, home of her daughter/son-in-law; and with Mayo Hospice’s wonderful care (for which her family is deeply grateful), she fought long and hard to her final day. Called Home to her Savior, Ardy’s faithful journey ended. “Well done!” At peace, set free, made whole!
Ardyth is survived by children, Jerilynn (Timothy) Glenna, Julie (Steve) Oldenberg, Jeanne (Dale) Gunn, Vern (Shari) Colby; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Dean; parents, Orrin and Evelyn Wright; 1 grandson; 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral/Life Celebration will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Oasis Church, 3445 Gateway Dr, Eau Claire. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service, burial to follow at Pederson Cemetery, Springbrook Township. Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockmundt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ardyth Colby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.