Ardyth Joan (Loomis) Yarolimek passed away on Tuesday September, 8 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire, WI.
Ardyth was born on October 28, 1927 in Buffalo County to Orson and Clara (Erickson) Loomis. She married Joseph Yarolimek on April 4, 1948 in Lookout, Buffalo County, Wisconsin. They were then later divorced.
They lived in Wabasha for 3 years when Dane, their son was a baby, then later moved back to Buffalo County, Turner Valley, where her and Joe operated a mink farm. In 1959 they purchased the Hopf farm in the town of Gilmanton. At the Hopf farm their only son Dane, was tragically killed in a tractor accident in June of 1964. After the accident they moved to a farm in Foster, Ardyth later lived in Augusta and Eau Claire.
She is survived by her three nieces, Debbie (Rod) Ellifson of Eau Claire; Darcy Fredrickson of Lookout; and Dawn (Bill) Cunningham of Eau Claire; three great nephews, and three great nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Dane; ex-husband Joseph; brother Orlen; and sister-in-law Joan (Loomis) Gunderson.
A graveside service will be held on Friday September 25 at 3:00 PM at Gilmanton Cemetery, Gilmanton, WI. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com.