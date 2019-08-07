Arlan “Casey” C. Erickson, age 86, of Eau Claire went on to glory on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Orchard Hills Assisting Living in Eau Claire.
Casey was born in Strum to Berger and Emma (Johnson) Erickson at home on January 14, 1933. He attended Eau Claire schools and graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School. After high school, Casey went on to work for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, eventually becoming a locomotive engineer.
Casey married the love of his life Marlene J. Parker on June 5, 1971 in Eau Claire at the First Baptist Church. The two of them loved to travel such as following the Mississippi River from start to finish. Their good friend Elmer Putzier traveled with the couple on many of their journeys and adventures. The couple loved eating out and meeting with friends.
Casey was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and when not rooting for the Packers on TV he enjoyed watching old westerns. He was a proud member of the Eau Claire Masonic Lodge #112 (F & AM) and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He also was part of the Eau Claire Shriners, Eau Claire Consistory Scottish Rite of the Eau Claire Valley, Chippewa Shrine, Mehara Shrine, Zor Shrine, Sovereign Prince, and the Princes of Jerusalem. He enjoyed helping out and being a member of these wonderful brotherhoods.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Casey is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marlene; sister, Luycenne Erickson; his brother Gene (Florence) Erickson; nieces and nephews: Peggy (David) Wrzesinski, Timothy Erickson, Mary Erickson, David Erickson, and Sarah Erickson; and their mother, Audrey; as well as special friends Rod and Judy Alf.
Casey’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Orchard Hills and St. Joseph’s Hospice for taking such good care of him.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 105 S. Holly Ave, Elk Mound, WI, with Pastor Allen Christensen officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of service Friday at church. Masonic Rites will be performed at the time of service by the Eau Claire Lodge #112. Burial will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna, MN.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.