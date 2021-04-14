Arleen “Sis” L. (Bollinger) Prissel, age 83, of Mondovi passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin while under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Arleen was born on June 3, 1937 in Gilmanton, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Nora (Peterson) Bollinger. She graduated from Gilmanton High School and shortly after was able to fulfill a childhood dream of living in Los Angeles, California for a short time. Upon return to Wisconsin, she was employed by the Johnson Wax (SC Johnson and Son) headquarters designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Racine, Wisconsin. While in Racine, Arleen met Arnie Prissel and later married on February 23, 1963 in Gilmanton. They had been married 53 years at the time of Arnie’s death in December 2016.
Arleen had a servant’s heart as witnessed by her dedication to serving on church committees and various organizations, time spent baking for gatherings, and visiting others. She was a member of Eleva Lutheran Church. Arleen is known for her decades of customer service employed by Gunderson Food Service in Mondovi with a friendly smile, the love of meeting new people and seeing those from surrounding communities far and wide.
Arleen is survived by her daughter, Karen Quinn of Altoona and son, Eric (Penny) Prissel of Siren; local grandchildren, Avonlea (Andy) Hanson, Eau Claire, Andreas Quinn, Altoona and Dillon Todahl, Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Carol Carothers, Durand, and Doris Prissel, Mondovi; many nieces and nephews and their families, lifelong friends, classmates, cousins, relatives and dear friends all over the United States that she enjoyed corresponding with.
Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnie; brothers, Orlen and Arde (Marge) Bollinger and sister, Ruth; brothers-in-law, Bill Prissel and Larry Carothers; sisters-in-law, Annabelle (Charles) Richmond, Dorothy (Robert) Driver, DeLores (Richard) Lietke.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 12:00pm with visitation one hour prior to the service at Eleva Lutheran Church officiated by Pastor Karen Ressel. A livestream of the service will be available online at: elevalc.org/live-stream. Burial will follow at Gilmanton Cemetery. In celebration of Arleen’s life and love of music, a luncheon will be served at Buzz’s Bar & Grill, Mondovi following the burial with music and dance by the Rhythm Playboys.
The family would like to thank Dr. Reginald Cosiquien for his compassionate care and expertise over the years; Mayo Clinic Hospice for their loving care, and to every single person working at
HeatherWood Assisted Living for providing all of the comforts of home in a loving and kind environment.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family with arrangements.