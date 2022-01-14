Nelson Arlen Johnson of rural Fairchild, WI passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022, en route to a clinic appointment at Mayo Health System in Osseo, at the age of 88.
Arlen was born September 26, 1933 in Escanaba, MI. He was the first child of his parents, Elmer and Esther (Nelson) Johnson of Bark River, MI. Arlen grew up and developed his love for farming on the home farm. He enjoyed playing baseball during his high school years and also had a very good singing voice. He especially listened to the WLS Barn Dance or the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday nights and his siblings and parents enjoyed listening to his singing and yodeling while he helped his dad milk cows in the evening.
Arlen graduated from the Bark River–Harris High School in 1952. He was drafted into the army and spent those two years in Washington state. Upon his discharge in 1954, he found employment in Chicago with the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and worked in the Bridge and Building section of the Engineering Department.
During the two years in Chicago, he connected with a girl who he had graduated with, June E. Larson, who was also working in Chicago for the Prudential Insurance Company. They were married on January 28, 1955. The following year they left their jobs in Chicago and found a farm for sale in the beautiful hills and valleys of western Wisconsin, which they purchased and raised registered Brown Swiss cattle until 1990.
Arlen was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Arlen’s wife, June, preceded him in death on October 3, 2016.
Arlen is survived by his two sons, Miles (Dawn) of Fairchild and Kermit (Audrey) of Taylor, WI; daughter, Daphne Phelps of Ladysmith, WI; eight grandchildren, Amanda and Samantha Johnson, Allysa Kelton, Emily and Sara Phelps, Barry Pfeiffer, Ashley Johnson and Billy Luedtke; nine great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lila, Mara, Cody, Jason, Trenton, Blake, Ivan and Cayden; two brothers, (Robert) Judy of Addison, IL and Keith of Bark River, MI; and three sisters, Cary Boulet of Sonoma, CA, Jacqueline Johnson of Eau Claire and Maxine (Tim) Holochwost of Bark River, MI. In addition to his wife, June, Arlen was also preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Esther Johnson; infant daughter, Tiffany; and grandson, Luke Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
