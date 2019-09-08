Arlen James Knuth, 75, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arlen was born February 1, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Ervin and Wilma (Walde) Knuth.
Arlen had a passion for deer hunting and also enjoyed fishing. He loved spending time with this family. He was a member of the hunt club and the NRA.
He is survived by his loving wife Ellen; 2 daughters, Jayne and Carrie Knuth; siblings, David (Kathy) Knuth of Kenosha, Dale (Irene) Knuth of Fall Creek, Charlie (Lou Ann) Knuth of Eau Claire, William (Elizabeth) Knuth of Neenah, Lora (Troy) Siler of Oklahoma and Kimberly Knuth of Eau Claire, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Dean Knuth.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel. 535 S Hillcrest Parkway Altoona, WI. Friends may visit from 10 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com