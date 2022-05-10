Arlene A. Abrahamson, 82, of Fairchild, passed away early Saturday morning May 7, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire with her son John holding her hand as she passed on to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Arlene Ann Abrahamson, daughter of Walter and Lorraine (David) Trachte was born August 15, 1939, in Cannonville, Clark County. Arlene was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sherwood, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Granton. She grew up on the farm in Shortville, Clark County, where, at the age of five, she realized she wanted to be a teacher. Arlene graduated from Neillsville High School in 1957, and went on to attend Wood County Teacher’s College in Wisconsin Rapids, graduating in June of 1959. In 1968, she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree at UW-Eau Claire. Her first teaching job was at a small country school known as Worchel School by Globe, Clark County.
While at the Silverdome outside of Neillsville, Arlene met Lyle Abrahamson of Fairchild, and this led to their marriage on July 8, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in Granton.
In 1961, Arlene accepted the 4th grade position at Fairchild Elementary School, where she influenced countless students over the decades and would become known as “Mrs. A.” Her career in Fairchild would span 41 years in length, 10 years as the 4th grade teacher, then the next 15 years as a substitute teacher while raising her son John, and in 1985 taking the role of Kindergarten teacher until she retired in 2002.
In addition to teaching and being a loving wife and mother, she was also a woman of immense Christian faith. As a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild she served as church treasurer, involved as Sunday school teacher, Ladies Aid and with the evening women society for decades. She served on the Fairchild Community Co-op Board and the Fairchild Library Board. Arlene was also a member of Jackson County Retired Teachers Association and the Wisconsin WEAC Retired Life Membership.
Arlene was also known for her talent in baking cakes for weddings and birthdays. She will be remembered as a caring person who always looked out for the other person and became a mother figure to many. Also for her love of owls and sauerkraut.
Arlene will be dearly missed by her son John Abrahamson of Eau Claire, 2 sisters, Bernice Boyer and Karen (Wayne) Kurth, sister in law Allene Trachte, her family at Azura Memory Care, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lorraine Trachte, Lyle, her loving husband of nearly 60 years who passed away on June 19, 2021, brothers Arnold Trachte and Byron Trachte, sister in law Caryl Trachte, brother in law, Romaine “Chuck” Boyer, and nephew Craig Boyer.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and the staff at Azura Memory Care, “Arlene’s Angels” for everything that they provided for Arlene during her time there.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the church with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the Fairchild Cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.