Arlene A. Conrad, 80, of Chippewa Falls, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.
Arlene was born December 22, 1939 in the town of Eagle Point, the daughter of Albert and Maryann (Bergeron) King. She attended Popple Lake Grade School near Jim Falls and Junior and Senior High School in Chippewa Falls.
Arlene married Lyle Conrad on April 30, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Throughout the years, she worked at Pillsbury Mills Inc. in Minneapolis when it changed to Pillsbury Co. She also worked at Northern States Power Co. and Packerland Packing Company.
She enjoyed going to dirt track car racing, watching the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. She also enjoyed her flower garden.
Arlene is survived by her son, Steven of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Kelly (Bill Lynch) of Hudson; one brother, Raymond King of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Janet King of Chippewa Falls; and many other relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle on April 23, 2004; her parents; her in-laws, George and Illma Conrad; brothers, Eugene, Frederick, Gerald and John King; sisters, Elaine Berg and Elizabeth Materer; brothers-in-law, Wallace Berg, and Don Materer; and sisters-in-law, Florence King, Simone King, and Margaret King.
Private funeral services will be held with respect to others due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com