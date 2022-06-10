Arlene W. Drury, age 88, of Eau Claire, W,I passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 202,2 at Oakwood Health Services Nursing Home in Altoona, WI. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Kay; parents, Oscar and Mildred Hanson; sisters, Marjorie Tyler and Shirley Long; brother, Norman Hanson; and nephew, Jay Long.
Arlene attended Eau Claire Senior High School, where she was actively involved in band and pep club until graduating in 1952. Arlene married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Drury, in 1953. They had four children together before divorcing in 1984.
Earlier in her adult life, Arlene worked at Luther Hospital as a lab assistant sanitizing test tubs. Later, she worked at McDonald’s as a cook and greeter. Arlene also volunteered for many years at Sacred Heart Hospital and was an active member of Our Redeemer Luther Church until health reasons kept her from attending.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She loved to listen to music on her radio, live concerts, and especially going to parades to listen and watch the local school bands perform.
Arlene is survived by her three children, Steve (Janet) Drury, Sharon (Kirby) Knapp, and Scott (Dixie) Drury; three grandchildren, G. Richard (Rebecca) Christeson, Orrin Dugan-Drury, and Jessica Knapp; one great-grandchild, Amelia Christeson; nephews, James (Nancy) Tyler, Dale (Terry) Tyler and Jeff (Karen) Long; and 10 great-nieces and -nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Brunswick Cemetery, Town of Brunswick in Eau Claire County.
The family of Arlene Drury wishes to extend our heartfelt thank you to the staff & nurses at Oakwood Health Care Services and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion for Arlene and her family.
