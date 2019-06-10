Arlene Hahn

Arlene Marie Hahn, 83, of Ladysmith, died on June 6, 2019 at the Ladysmith Care Community.
Arlene was born April 25, 1936 in the Town of Marshall in Rusk County WI to Peter and Beulah (Woodcock) Huhn. She graduated from Tony High School in 1953. In 1959, she married Bernhard Danial Hahn of Conrath, and they moved to Ladysmith.
Arlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon. Her first job was at the Dairyland State Bank in Sheldon. But, the job she focused most of her life on was taking care of her home and family, which she did with efficiency and practicality and love. She enjoyed gardening, and cooking, watching game shows on TV (she probably should have been on Wheel of Fortune), and watching sports — especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.
Arlene is survived by her brother Martin, of Sheldon; sister Helena of Sheldon; 2 sons, Gary (Nancy) Hahn of Ladysmith, and Kevin (Amber) Hahn of Lakeville MN; 4 grandchildren — Drew Hahn of Appleton WI, Bailee Hahn of Rhinelander WI, Alyssa Hahn of Lakeville MN, and Kyle Hahn of Lakeville MN; and 2 great grandchildren, Liam Johnson and Gavin Johnson, both of Rhinelander WI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bernhard, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at on Thursday June 13 at 10:30am, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon, with the Reverend Dean Herberts officiating. Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 13 from 9:30am until the time of the service. Interment will be held following the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon, WI. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Arlene’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon.