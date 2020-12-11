Arlene G. (Vatne) Hanson, 87, of Augusta, Wi passed away at her home on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020.
She was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Wheeler, Wi on the family farm to Lawrence and Ella (Henderson) Vatne. When Arlene was 10 years old, the family moved to Black River Falls where they purchased a DX Gas Station with tire revulcanizing service. At 16, Arlene dropped out of school to work for the owners of the Castle Hill Grill in Merrillan, Wi running errands and doing odd jobs. In 1950, her father had a stroke, sold the gas station and moved the family to a farm just north of Black River Falls. The parents divorced shortly after, so the farm was sold and Arlene, at 19, went to Milwaukee to get a job and live in her aunt and uncle’s boarding house. At the boarding house, she met her husband. She worked at Briggs and Stratton, only saving to buy another farm. After getting married, she and her husband bought a small farm in Rubicon, Wi. Having farmed in the Milwaukee area, she really had her heart set on moving back “up North”, so she and her husband purchased a 120 acre farm just north of Augusta. They raised an award winning dairy herd of Holstein cows. Following the musical talents of the Vatne family, Arlene started her own country band called “The Country Swingers,” playing for many events in West Central Wisconsin. Arlene played drums, guitar, sang and could call the best circle two-step ever.
For those who knew Arlene well, her love of animals and her generous heart were ever present. She always had a kind word, could strike up a conversation with anyone she met and was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends.
Being the adventurous and independent woman that Arlene was, some of her many accomplishments were stock car racing (winning a race at age 15), many trophies for snowmobile racing, and enjoying ATV riding with the Quad County ATV Club of Fairchild. When she and her husband divorced and sold the farm, Arlene moved to Eau Claire, took a truck driving course at District One Technical School in Eau Claire, and purchased a Freightliner snub nosed semi truck called “Big Blue”. The 1980’s found her doing long haul to the West Coast and back for Marten Trucking of Mondovi. During the bitter Wisconsin winters, she would stay in the West-Southwest part of the United States with her hauling when possible. When Arlene retired from trucking, she went to work for District One Technical School running the skid pad for truck driver trainees. She yearned for quiet country living and moved to rural Augusta to enjoy her senior years. For many years, her true love was deer hunting with her family. “Dead Eye” rarely went a season without shooting a buck either by rifle or crossbow.
Arlene will be dearly missed by her two sisters, Louise Stuedemann, Weston, Wi, Kathy Thull, Balsam Lake; her companion of many years, Christine Barrickmann, Augusta; and her cat “Gert”. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald Vatne.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, WI. 11 AM Visitation, 12 Noon Service, and Committal following at Riverside Cemetary, Black River Falls Wi. Livestream of service available at www. andersonfhaugusta.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to the St. Croix Hospice program, especially Greg and Amy, for providing excellent care to Arlene.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .