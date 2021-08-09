Arlene T. Martinson (Maug) of Eau Claire, age 89 passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 4, 1931 in Osseo, Wisconsin to Ella and Gilbert Maug, Arlene was the 3rd youngest of 11 children of Norwegian descent. Arlene grew up on a beautiful dairy farm outside of Osseo and worked hard but was destined to move to the city. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950 and moved to Minneapolis to pursue a business program at the technical school. She lived at the Minneapolis Girls Club with 60 other girls and her first job was at the Minneapolis Savings and Loan. While living there, she played baseball on the Minneapolis girl’s baseball league.
Arlene married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Martinson, on December 29, 1956. She originally met Dick while on a double date with her sister Amy. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas as it was so close to her anniversary date. They had three children, Kay, Kari and Kent. Arlene raised her family with love in a house that her husband built and lived there for 53 years.
After her children were in school, Arlene returned to her career. She worked at downtown Samuelson’s for 17 years where she was the buyer for cosmetics, jewelry and accessories. She had a passion for fashion, was an outstanding sales person and her customers adored her! She then went on to work for Prange’s and Younker’s before retiring.
Arlene enjoyed traveling with her family. She loved summer vacations in Hayward; a 3 week family road trip to California; a special 25th Anniversary trip to Hawaii with Dick; several trips to Las Vegas with her brothers and sisters; a trip to the Statue of Liberty in New York on her 75th Birthday and traveling back and forth between states to visit her grandchildren. She had a joy for music and going to live concerts and theatre. Her favorites included: Celine Dion, Neil Diamond, Mama Mia and Phantom of the Opera.
Her biggest joy was her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren attending their sporting events, school events, dance recitals, band concerts, and graduations. She also cherished time spent with her sisters (in-laws), relatives, friends and neighbors. The simple things in life meant the most.
She enjoyed watching the Packers and loved seeing the Bucks win the NBA Title this summer. She was truly blessed with her large extended family and was grateful for her many wonderful friends and neighbors. Arlene had a strong faith, a huge heart, and her prayers and kindness touched so many people.
She is survived by her children, Kay (Jim) Armstrong – Lake Barrington, IL, Kari (Adam) Yunker – Twin Lakes, WI, Kent (Jenny) Martinson – Shoreview, MN and grandchildren, Alex Yunker, Nicholas Yunker, Lauren Yunker, Justin Martinson, Joseph Martinson, and Sterling Armstrong. Granddogs – Peugeot, Riley and Wrigley. In addition, her sister, Mabel Wollum, and sister-in-law’s Dee, Arlene and Dorothy along with many nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Gilbert Maug, her husband Richard Martinson, her six brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care for the special care and support they provided to our Mother and family over the past month.
A memorial service will take place at 12 pm (noon) on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Friday morning from 10 am until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Hale Township.
Memorials may be given in Arlene’s name to an organization of the donor’s choice.
