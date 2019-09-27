Arlene Seichter

Arlene L. Seichter, 86, of Boyd, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. Arlene was born on October 5, 1932 in Thorp, Wisconsin to the late Sidney and Louise (Anton) Alger. She grew up in the Thorp area and attended local schools. Arlene married Norbert Seichter at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd on October 14, 1953.
Arlene’s first job outside of helping on her parent’s farm and helping care for her younger siblings, was at the Thorp Dairy Bar where she met the love of her life (Norbert). Arlene and Norb made many happy memories during the time they ran the Shell station in Cadott, early in their marriage. Arlene chose farming as their next adventure. She was a very hard worker and loved her life of farming and raising her children in that environment. She was a wonderful vegetable gardener, growing and harvesting a bounty of food for her family, even up until the last couple of years. After Arlene retired from farming, she worked at the Express Mart in Stanley for many years and enjoyed her regular customers of whom many became friends.
Arlene’s faith in God was central to how she lived her life always doing for others in their time of need. She was a truly selfless person who thought only of others, often-times at the expense of her own health and well-being.
Grandma was most beloved by her children and grandchildren, always taking time to prepare wonderful meals when she knew they would be coming to visit. She was a wonderful cook and made her world-famous potato salad and coleslaw for all the family gatherings. Amidst all of her hard work and her busy life, she always took time to host many bridal and baby showers throughout the years. Her unique sayings fondly referred to as “Grandma-isms” always kept her grandchildren entertained because they never knew what she was going to come up with next.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband Norbert of Boyd, her children Ray (RoseAnn), Roger (Nancy) both of Boyd; Jody (Greg) Smoczyk of Chippewa Falls, Michelle (Steve) Grabowski of Coon Valley; her grandchildren Tracy (Jared), Justin (Kerri), Mandy (Joel), Adam, Nicole, Gregor (Megan), Mark (Abby), Christopher (Katelyn), Ryan (Amanda), Chad, Lucas (Connor) and Michaela; her great-grandchildren Henry, Lillian, Isaac, Chad, Katie, Griffin, Calvin, Lyrick, Carter, Trey, Chase and Seryia, her sisters, Joanie Ruff, Jeanie Stelter of Milwaukee, Carol (Dave) Teclaw of Excelsior, MN, her brother Gerry (Sue) Alger of Mukwonago, WI. She is preceded in death by her brothers Sid Jr., Jack, Dick, Kenny, Bill and a sister Sandee.
A funeral Mass is planned for Monday, September 30th at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 8PM on Sunday at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley and from 9 AM at the funeral home until time of service.