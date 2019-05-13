Arlene M. Solberg, age 95, of Eau Claire, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 10, 2019.
She was born January 30, 1924 to the late Joseph and Myrla (Drake) Erickson in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School. During World War II she worked at the ordnance plant in Eau Claire. On September 23, 1945 she married Norman Solberg and were married for 69 years raising three children.
Arlene worked from home organizing fundraisers for United Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy while her children were young. Later she worked as a proofreader for Johnson Printing. She also worked for the downtown retailers until the new London Mall opened where she worked at Woolworths for many years.
Arlene enjoyed socializing and the coffee was always on when friends or relatives stopped by. She made friends easily and was loved by many. She also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, baking, and entertaining. During retirement, summers were spent at the cabin at Six Lakes Resort in Chetek and winters in Inverness, Florida.
She was a member and held several offices in Elks Ladies, UCT, parents and teachers groups, and a couples card club for over 50 years. She was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church where she was active in women’s groups and sang in the choir — which was one of her great joys.
Arlene is survived by her children, Diane (Gary) Peterson of Rice Lake, Lynne (Mike) Lucente of Vancouver, WA, and Richard (Kathie) Solberg of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Jessica (Greg) Zeman of Eau Claire, K.C. (Sarah) Peterson of Rice Lake, Linda (Gene) Troggio of Indianapolis, IN, Bryan (Sue) Lucente of Kalama, WA, Tony (Angela) Lucente of Vancouver, WA, Nick (Sam) Solberg and Ethan Solberg, both of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Skyler Zeman, Aaliyah and Kaydence Peterson, Selena Henderson, Alex Raaen, Kate (Kyle, fiancé) Raaen, Jonah, Jevan and Arionna Lucente, and Benjamin Solberg; sister, Geraldine Gullickson of Rockford, IL; brother-in-law, Lamoine (Jackie) Solberg; sisters-in-law, Leatrice Solberg, Jeanine Helwig, and Jeanann (Lamoine) Stone all of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm; brothers, Eldon and Robert; and brothers-in-law, Carol Gullickson, Marvin Solberg, Jerome Wollum, and Martin Helwig.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be made in memory of Arlene to Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice. (Gifts can be mailed to: Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905) To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.