Arlie Babcock

Arlie W. Babcock, 90, of Black River Falls passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
He was born on June 7, 1929 to James Guy Babcock and Victoria “Binzer” Babcock in Black River Falls. During high school, he joined the Army and was attached to the occupational forces of Japan and patrolled the Hiroshima and Nagasaki sector until his first period of enlistment was completed. He later reenlisted in the Army with the 2nd Infantry Division in Ft. Lewis Washington and volunteered for paratrooper school and was assigned to the 1st of the 325th PIR, 82nd Airborne Division where his service took him to Fort Benning, Georgia and Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. He received an honorable discharge in August of 1952 and subsequently enrolled in the Eau Claire-Western Wisconsin Technical College, where he graduated with associate degrees in Auto Mechanics and Electrical Power Distribution.
Arlie began his 38-year career with Jackson Electric Cooperative in 1954. After earning his Lineman’s journeyman card, he went on to become a Lineman, Line Foreman and Line Superintendent, which was the position he held until his retirement in December of 1991.
After retiring, Arlie spent his time prospecting for coins and giving boat rides on the Black River to pass the time until fall, when his two true passions arrived, deer hunting and the Green Bay Packers football season.
His personal life saw many milestones beginning in 1953, when he married Phyllis Betz. Together they had four children, Greg, and his wife Sharon; Rod; Diana Farber and her husband, Gary; and Kevin and his wife, Julie. During their 66-year marriage, Arlie and Phyllis enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as their travel to many of America’s historical cities.
Arlie was predeceased by his parents, James Guy and Victoria Babcock; two sisters, Vivian “Babcock” Ruswinkel and Norma Eleanor Babcock; and a brother, Merlin. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; four children; sisters, Irma McNeely, Irene Desnoyer, Freda Searle and Muriel Finch; and sister-in-law, Janet (Rand) Babcock.
Funeral services will be held at Black River Falls Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 N 5th St., on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning with visitation at 12:30 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be James Babcock, Michael Farber, Nathan Babcock, Paul Farber, Steven Tenner and Daniel McKevitt.
Pastor Barbara Knutson will officiate with Torgerson’s Funeral Home coordinating arrangements. Memorial donations in memory of Arlie may be given to the Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, PO Box 354, Black River Falls, WI 54615 or the ELCA Radio Fund, 115 N 5th St., Black River Falls, WI 54615.
Torgerson Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.