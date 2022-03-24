Arlie Olga Ruchotzke, age 102, died March 18, 2022. Arlie was born November 15, 1919, to William O. and Alma O. (Davidson) Johnson, in the Town of Summer, Trempealeau County, WI.
Arlie married Walter G. Ruchotzke on June 6, 1948. They lived and farmed by Foster, WI until 1981. After retirement, they lived in Eau Claire, then moved back to Osseo. Arlie moved to Dove Healthcare Assisted Living in Osseo in 2016.
Arlie joined St. Peter Lutheran Church of Foster, WI, in 1948. She participated in bible study, Ladies Aid, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Arlie also was a member of the Foster Homemakers and Osseo Hospital Auxiliary.
Arlie worked at the Foster Creamery office and at the Syverson Home, Eau Claire in the dietary department.
Arlie enjoyed crocheting, knitting, making cards, other various crafts and visiting with family and friends.
Arlie is survived by her children: Allen Ruchotzke, Faye (Randy) Steen. Grandchildren: Casey (Elizabeth) Steen, and Ashley Steen. Great grandchild: Brenna. Step grandchildren: Lori, Dawn, Claudine, and Rhonda and several step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding in death by her husband, Walter, daughter in law Marge, brother, LaVern Johnson, in laws, Margaret Johnson, Adelia and John Rau, Amanda and Lee Greene, Elva and Ed Stabenow, Lydia and Gerhardt Horlacher, Hilda and Elmer Kaeding, step grandson, Charlie, and other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare and Mayo Hospital, Osseo for the loving care that they provided.
Funeral services for Arlie will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Foster at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Knefelkamp officiating. Burial will follow the service at the St. Peters’ Cemetery in Foster. There will be visitations Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 13507 7th St. Osseo, WI, (715-597-3711).
