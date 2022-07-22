On July 20, 2022, a beautiful heart stopped beating. Arlys Marie Krause died at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 9, 1940, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Frieda (Abley) Holte. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1958. She married Dennis I. Krause at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls in 1960. Together they had 2 children.

