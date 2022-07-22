On July 20, 2022, a beautiful heart stopped beating. Arlys Marie Krause died at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 9, 1940, in Eau Claire to Clarence and Frieda (Abley) Holte. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1958. She married Dennis I. Krause at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls in 1960. Together they had 2 children.
Arlys worked at N.S.P. right out of high school. Later she worked in retail for 25 years at The Limited for 8 years and Eddie Bauer for 17 years. She achieved many awards at Eddie Bauer including Associate of Central Wisconsin in 2010. She made many friends doing the work she loved.
Arlys retired in April 2014 at the age of 74. She enjoyed helping her friends, sisters, and neighbors. She also enjoyed going and cheering on her grandchildren in all the sports they have participated in over the years. She was even in a style show at the age of 73, as you never saw her presenting herself short of perfection. She loved shopping, especially when she did it with her friends and grandchildren.
She always had a fight in her, as she defeated breast cancer twice at the ages of 49 and 61. Sadly in November 2020 Arlys was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Instead of seeing it as her finale, she wanted to beat all the odds against her. She made little achievements for herself to get to; with her biggest being her granddaughter Jami’s high school graduation. She never let anything put her down with her positive attitude. She always had a full schedule, never having a break in her day, no matter if it was lunch with her friends, playing cards or going shopping with her family. She absolutely loved working in her beautifully landscaped yard. She was always doing something.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis in 2020; parents and stepfather, Nelmer “Red” Holte; brother, Raymond Holte; sister-in-law, Patricia Schmidt; and sister, Geri (Richard) Christenson.
She is survived by her children, Willy Krause (Tammy Boiteau) and Amy Krause (Jim Thornton); grandchildren, Brianna (John Rider), Adam Krause, Emily Krause, Tanner Lowrie, and Jami Revoir; great-grandchildren, Liam and Elijah “Eli” Rider; sister, Jo Ann (Wayne) Whitney; sister in-law, Marilyn Holte; nephews, Greg (Cindy) Holte, Sam Holte (Peter), Brian (Suzy) Holte, and Sean (Julie) Rubesch; nieces, Kari Grace, Sara Lee, and Rachelle Sears; and many great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Arlys enjoyed life and being with her many friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Karen Behling officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.
The family would like to thank Dr. Basu and the staff at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center for their wonderful care.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Center or a charity of donor’s choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
