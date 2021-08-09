Arlyss D. Lund, 75, of Eleva, WI died August 4th, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Arlyss was born July 13th, 1946 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to Marvin and Doris (Kaeding) Dewitz. She married Wilson Lund on February 18th, 1966 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI and soon after had sons Chad and Chris.
Arlyss graduated in 1964 from Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Over the years, Arlyss worked at Myren’s Store in Cleghorn, Eau Claire Book & Stationary, H&R Block, Farmer’s Crop Insurance, Great America Insurance, and County Treasurer for the Town of Pleasant Valley for 24 years. She was part owner and bookkeeper of Lund’s Truck and Auto working alongside her husband and family for many years until retirement and the closing of the business in 2016.
Arlyss loved watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewer games, feeding her birds, going to the casino, road trips, flower shopping each spring and spending time with family and friends.
Her family was her pride and joy, especially her granddaughter Erika and two great-granddaughters Aniyah and Zuri.
Arlyss is survived by her husband Wilson Lund of 55 years; sons Chad Lund and Chris (Kathy) Lund; granddaughter Erika Lund and great-granddaughters Aniyah and Zuri; sister Pat (Ted) Biegel; brothers Don (Jennie) Dewitz and Bill (Julie) Dewitz; sister-in-law Carmen Dunham; brother-in-law Mark (Candy) Lund; and nieces and nephews.
Arlyss is preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda Gesche.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, August 10th at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, August 11th at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Lunch will follow the service, and graveside service to follow after lunch.