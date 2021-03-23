Arnold R. Souba Jr., 89, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 20, 2021, at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born February 6, 1932, in Graceville, MN, the son of Arnold and Rosetta (Fuhrman) Souba Sr. Arnold graduated in 1950 from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, MN. He attended Carlton College and graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1956, serving a short time until his honorable discharge.
On November 8, 1969, Arnold married Linda J. Kurth in Ortonville, MN. They raised two children, Tony and Rick. He owned and operated Graceville Lumber Company for over 20 years, selling the business in 1986. After that he worked in various capacities, including Menards for 10 years, until age 88.
Arnold was an avid reader, enjoyed discussing politics, and a naval history buff. The couple loved to travel and wintered many years in Florida. Later in life Arnold and Linda relocated to Eau Claire, WI, to be close to family.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; sons, Tony (Jeannie Tran) Souba of Becker, MN, and Rick (Jen) Souba of Eau Claire, WI; three grandchildren, Arielle, Ashley, and Connor; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, with Pastor James Whatley officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Celebration of Life Center.
The service will be livestreamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook Page.
To express condolences and/or view livestreamed service, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.