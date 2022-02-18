Arnold “Buck” Wolfgang, 91, of Augusta, passed away early Tuesday morning Feb. 15, 2022, in the comfort care unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Buck was born in rural Augusta on May 29, 1930, to Otto and Irene (Arndt) Wolfgang. As a child he attended Bears Grass Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1947, where he lettered in 4 sports.
In 1951 Buck enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, GA, where he was trained as a paratrooper until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Buck was united in marriage to Nancy Herrick on Feb. 10, 1962, in Augusta and to this union their children, Jim and Pam were born.
Buck worked for H.F. Radandt until he was hired by the Eau Claire County Highway Department. Before his retirement from the county he had worked as a grader operator for 30 plus years.
Buck loved to hunt and fish and did both until his early 80’s. When he was younger he would often wade the Eau Claire River fishing musky. He was also an avid Packer and Badger fan.
Buck will be dearly missed by Nancy, his wife of 60 years; son Jim and daughter Pam Schulte, both of Augusta; brother Len Wolfgang of Adell, WI; daughter-in-law Denise Edwards; sisters-in-law, Donna, Laura, and Rosie Herrick; brothers-in-law, Pete and Bill Herrick; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Nancy’s parents, Dudley and Grace Herrick; sister Lois Linder; brothers-in-law, Wayne Linder, Lenard, Dick, Tony, Kenny and Jerry Herrick; sisters-in-law, Irone Wolfgang, Sueann, Judy, Lois and Mary Lou Herrick; several nieces, nephews; and also over the years his 4 legged friends.
No public service is planned but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Burial with military rites will be held in the spring in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
The family would like to thank the Augusta Rescue Squad, the doctors and the staff in the comfort care unit at Sacred Heart Hospital, and a special thank you to Dr. Gideonsen.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.