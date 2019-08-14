Arthur Anderson

Arthur G. Anderson, 83, of Holmen, WI. formerly of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, WI.
Art was a renowned wild life artist and won many awards and contests, including the Federal Duck Stamp design for 1987-1988.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Brian (Linda) Anderson, Kristi (Jeff) Gregg, John (Amy) Anderson, Steve Anderson, and Chad (Marlena) Anderson; brother, David (Pat) Anderson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many beloved relatives and friends.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1900 Bainbridge Street, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Lunch to follow at Holland Town Hall on McHugh Road, Holmen, WI.
Art was grateful to Jehovah for richly blessing his life in so many ways. He will be greatly missed.
The Sletten-McKee-Hanson Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.LaCrosseCremation.com