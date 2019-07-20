Arthur Lloyd Anderson III (Andy) passed away at Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y. on June 20 of advanced stage aggressive multiple sclerosis.
Andy was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on June 20, 1959 and lived here the first half of his life, graduating from Memorial High School and CVTC. He was such a friendly cheerful soul, cracking jokes and full of fun and laughter all the time. He will forever be missed.
He is survived by his sisters Chris (Donald) Winslow of Austin, Texas; Carole Arthur (Randall Sturz) of Eau Claire; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Arthur Anderson, and his younger brother John Anderson. A private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery.